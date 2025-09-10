iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF $EEMV Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

