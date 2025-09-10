iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71,783 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $119.23 and a twelve month high of $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $750.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

