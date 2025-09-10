Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,232 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

