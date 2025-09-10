Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,183 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 13.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

