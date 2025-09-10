Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.20 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of A opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

