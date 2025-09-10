Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 152,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the first quarter worth $768,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Global Industrial Company has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Research analysts expect that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

