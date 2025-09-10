Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 58,104 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CLW stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.12. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

