Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 811,942 FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 811,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 585.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,179.02. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $453,158.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares in the company, valued at $13,548,412.48. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

