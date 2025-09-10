Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 15,762 Shares of Kearny Financial $KRNY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Kearny Financial worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 111,390 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 303,391 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 639,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $425.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 104.76%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

