Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,766 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Olympic Steel worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $363.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.77%.The business had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

