Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,198 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,798 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 831,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 373,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $448.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

