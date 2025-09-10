Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

