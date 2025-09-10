Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $112,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 1,167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,112,000 after buying an additional 1,012,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.