Kenon Holdings Ltd. $KEN Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 1,139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 34.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 31.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

KEN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.17. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 63.80%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

