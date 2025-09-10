Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.62. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

