LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $40.20 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock valued at $619,935,680. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

