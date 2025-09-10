Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Stock Holdings Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $11,619,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $261.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $271.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

