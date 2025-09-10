Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

