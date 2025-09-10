Millennium Management LLC Buys 274,124 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Spire worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,254,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,083,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $30,322,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

