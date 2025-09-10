Millennium Management LLC Buys 407,066 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Vontier worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vontier by 586.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Vontier Corporation has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Vontier Profile



Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

