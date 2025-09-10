Millennium Management LLC Buys 946,904 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,904 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $40,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

