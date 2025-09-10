Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kemper by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Kemper by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

