Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 311.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480,330 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $42,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 728,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 683,466 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,643,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 207,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,650.0%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.54%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

