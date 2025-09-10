Millennium Management LLC Has $42.69 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Valley National Bancorp worth $42,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 282,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 637,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 634.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 889,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 768,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

