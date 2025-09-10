Millennium Management LLC Has $42 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Rayonier worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE RYN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $32.88.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

