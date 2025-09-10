Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,452 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,031.78. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

