Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633,561 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $41,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,485.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,034.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

