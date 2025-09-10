Millennium Management LLC Purchases 129,402 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $40,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $215.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

