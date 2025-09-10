Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 879,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175,992 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 775,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

