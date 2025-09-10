Millennium Management LLC Sells 537,714 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,714 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

