MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,512 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

