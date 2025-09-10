MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,938 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,340,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLSR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Solaris Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Solaris Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Solaris Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Solaris Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Solaris Resources by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 848,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 424,802 shares during the period.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Shares of SLSR stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $859.35 million, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLSR

Solaris Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.