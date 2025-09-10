MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 40,738 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of W.P. Carey worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

