MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 8,576 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,978 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 13.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $58,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,051.54. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $56,529.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 533,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,027.74. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

