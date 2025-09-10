MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. $LAR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,378,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,000.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAR. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE:LAR opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.