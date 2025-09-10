MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Position in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC $IVR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 780,225 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 1.96% of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL during the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,091,000 after buying an additional 239,579 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 132,463 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:IVR opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.76. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

