MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

