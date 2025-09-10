MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Lear worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 223,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 483.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $9,291,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Lear’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,426.68. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,805.33. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

