MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 165.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($38.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.50%.

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.