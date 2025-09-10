MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 104,436 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a current ratio of 38.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%.The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

