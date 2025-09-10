MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 10,631 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.