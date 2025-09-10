MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 11,953 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 85.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARM by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

