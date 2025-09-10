MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,117 Shares of Aon plc $AON

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after buying an additional 258,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,163,000 after buying an additional 131,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.69.

AON Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AON opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

