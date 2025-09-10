MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total value of $216,401.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,130,706.10. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Moody’s Price Performance
MCO opened at $507.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.47. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
