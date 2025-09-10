MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSGU

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170,106 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $90.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.