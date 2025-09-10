MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,359 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.68. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.45.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
