MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $CRESY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,066 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 1.72% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

