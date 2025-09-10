MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,594 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in DHT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DHT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

