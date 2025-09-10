MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.