MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.84.

First Solar Trading Down 0.1%

First Solar stock opened at $203.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

